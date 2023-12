28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many might have been out on the roads and en route to Christmas Eve dinner.

28/22 News checked out what the holiday travel has been looking like on Sunday.

I-81 northbound earlier Sunday morning didn’t look too chaotic out there with a pretty steady flow of travelers.

AAA predicts 115,000,000 Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season.