OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Being outside in the sweltering heat isn’t pleasant. It’s especially tough for construction workers who are spending long hours on the pavement.

The heat and humidity sure does take a toll. Eyewitness News spoke with PennDOR about how they’re keeping their workers safe.

Construction is underway on the Casey Highway concrete rehabilitation project spanning from Dunmore to Carbondale.

Tuesday’s scorching heat did not stop work on the $30 million dollar project.

“We’re currently working on fixing cracked patches, doing retrofits on existing cracks in the slabs, and when we’re done we will complete a diamond grinding operation, which will take all of the irregularities out of the concrete and give a smoother ride,” explained Ryan Vitaletti the PennDOT Inspector.

According to the CDC, heat-related deaths are one of the deadliest weather-related health issues in the United States.

PennDOT has safety policies and procedures in place to protect its workers from the heat.

“It is a little more challenging when it gets this hot. the guys certainly take extra precautions while they’re out there, they have extra water with them, and all of the crews are required to have some sort of water on-site. they also take extra breaks when they can,” continued Vitaletti.

During the hot summer months, Vitaletti says some crews start working earlier in the day to get a head start.

“We like to rotate our crews, especially during an operation that requires them to work next to asphalt, which is a very hot material. We like to rotate them through driving a truck and then back behind the paver,” said Jonathan Eboli the assistant district executive for maintenance at PennDOT District 4.

No matter what season it is, safety is paramount and PennDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution while driving through work zones.

“Our crews that are working in the heat are definitely fatigued by the end of the day. that coupled with people speeding through the work zone and not paying attention could be a very dangerous situation so we do ask everyone to slow down, pay attention, and just drive,” added Eboli.

Work on the rehabilitation project began in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

For more heat safety tips visit the CDC website.