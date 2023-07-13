EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A rise in death and injuries in our area caused by lawnmowing accidents have people wondering how can you keep your property looking good without risking a trip to the emergency room.

Keeping things safe this summer season while grooming your yard is a lot simpler than many might think

The first tips for safe lawnmowing begin before you hit the start button.

Wearing the proper clothing, preparing your yard correctly before mowing, and paying attention to your surroundings is very important

Jeff Herman, editor-in-chief for LawnStarter, a lawn care service with over 16,000 professionals in the U.S. suggests following these tips.

Keep kids and pets inside

Remove debris from your yard

Don’t drink and mow the grass

Don’t touch a hot mower

Don’t mow wet or damp grass

Wear proper clothing like long pants instead of shorts

Don’t wear flip-flops or sandals

Avoid backing up with the mower

Don’t mow on a slope or embankment.

“Always make sure your yard is clear of any debris that could possibly be there that could possibly come back at you and cause an injury or some injury to your leg or some injury to your face,” Herman explained.

If you have a larger yard, purchasing a more powerful mower or tractor is ideal. Herman recommends known brand names like Husqvarna or John Deer.

If you have a smaller yard, an electric or battery-powered mower is best, and for a really small yard the push lawnmower is the way to go, allowing easier access to tighter sections around your yard.

“Pay attention to yourself and your surroundings just because you have done this 100 times, 100th doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee,” said Ace Hardware Petro’s Clerk Richard Harbster.

And if you’re a senior, and find it difficult to get from one end of your yard to the next, don’t feel like you have to do the entire lawn yourself.

“If you feel like this is a trouble for you like there is a certain point that it becomes trouble for you let someone else do it for you, an adult child, ask a neighbor or hire a pro that’s the easiest way to take care of your lawn if you reach a certain point that it could be a risk for you mowing your grass,” said Herman.

These professionals also want everyone to never forget, if you notice something going wrong while you are mowing your yard, just shut the lawnmower down and then take proper action.