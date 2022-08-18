HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper has been charged for allegedly driving intoxicated while on duty.

Officials said Joshua Ravel, from Troop J in York, was under the influence of alcohol while on duty on the morning of August 15.

Ravel enlisted in the state police in January 2020 and was assigned to Troop J when he graduated in June 2020.

Ravel has been suspended without pay until the outcome of this case. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on roadways laned for traffic.