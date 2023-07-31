STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity stopped by Monroe County Monday and announced that more than $28 million is owed to Monroe County residents.

It is part of the state’s unclaimed property being held in a vault in the State Capitol. In total, Pennsylvania State Treasury is holding $4.5 billion in unclaimed property.

Garrity, along with State Senator Rosemary Brown are working together to encourage Pennsylvanians to begin the claim process.

Unclaimed property includes items such as money in dormant bank accounts, insurance claims, and uncashed checks.

“When you think about it, the average claim is $1,600 and right now with high inflation, just that little bit of extra money can really help a family make ends meet,” said Garrity.

“And that is really what this is about, Treasurer Stacy Garrity and myself are working really hard as government officials to say this is your money, we want to make sure we get it back to you,” said Senator Brown.

Treasurer Garrity says about one in ten Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property.