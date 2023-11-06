LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a memorable day for students at a Luzerne County Elementary School. As part of the 28/22 News Children’s First Initiative,

we explain the special visit from some local farm animals.

You don’t always see goats, sheep, and a baby calf away from the farm.

On Monday, the farm came to State Street Elementary School and third-grade students enjoyed a unique experience to learn all about life on a farm.

“We’re teaching the kids about agriculture and the different jobs that they do at Hillside,” said State Street Elementary School Counselor Santina Prociak.

It’s the first time since the pandemic that Hillside Farms teamed up with school officials to bring some of their farm animals to school.

“We just absolutely love this. And when they stop at these little stations, we actually try to teach them something, whether they retain it or not. But sort of the purposes of each kind of animal, domesticated animals like the sheep we have here and the whole idea of wool and shearing,” said The Lands at Hillside Farms Executive Director Chet Mozloom.

The kids had a blast petting the animals and some even held a friendly chicken.

“I think it’s really good for the students. They’re able to come down here, they get to see a variety of different animals that a lot of our kids might not be able to see normally so it’s great that they came down, I’m really appreciative of that, and our kids are really enjoying seeing everybody,” said State Street Elementary School Principal Tim Needle.

School counselors at State Street enjoy partnering with community organizations to expand educational opportunities.

“We like to have fun here. We like to tie in career readiness but have fun with it, so we have this outdoor classroom, and we think it’s great to get outside, especially on this beautiful day,” State Street Elementary School Counselor Maureen Boich explained.

The Lands at Hillside Farms offers educational opportunities for people of all ages.