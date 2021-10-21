NorthPoint Development breaking ground in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Senator John Yudichak and NorthPoint Development held a groundbreaking ceremony in Hanover Township Tuesday for NorthPoint’s Tradeport 164, which is planned to bring a contemporary art center and over 1,700 jobs to Luzerne County.

According to a press release, Tradeport 164 will be located in parts of Nanticoke, Newport Township, and Hanover Township. The new development has initiated an investment of $124,190,380. Buildings 8 and 9 of Tradeport 164 will total 1,765,390 square feet and once they are up and running and they are estimated to produce around $1.1 million in annual tax revenue.

NorthPoint Development, with private investments soaring past the billion-dollar mark and the job creation numbers climbing past 6,000 new jobs, is helping us do more than change the economic trajectory of Luzerne County — it is trasforming the lives of thousands of young families looking to build their future right here where they grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania.” State Senator John T. Yudichak

The release says the economic developments scheduled for the South Valley of Luzerne County is the result of a partnership between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Luzerne County, Hanover Township, Newport Township, Nanticoke City, Nanticoke Area High School, Hanover Area High School, the Earth Conservancy and NorthPoint Development.

Chief Marketing Officer of NorthPoint Development Brian Miles says they are grateful for the opportunity to work so closely with their new partners.







“This economic investment will help create over 1,700 new direct and indirect jobs for the community and strengthen both the short and long-term economy,” said Miles.

Newport Township Manager Joe Hillan says they’re very much looking forward to this new joint venture and he wants to see the positive impact it has on the area.

“Newport Township is extremely excited for the economic opportunities this project will bring to our community,” said Hillan. “Newport Township is grateful for NorthPoint’s investment in our community and we want to graciously thank all the partners involved for bringing much-needed jobs to our area.”

Since 2012, NorthPoint Development has raised more than $9.5 million in capital and has created over 65,000 jobs.