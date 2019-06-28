State Senate passes budget bill

The state Senate passed a budget Thursday, just a day after a fiery debate in Harrisburg.

The Senate passed a $34 billion budget bill Thursday afternoon by a vote of 42 to 8. It now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk to be signed.

The budget includes increases in education funding and $250 million for the rainy day fund. However, there are issues the bill faces like lack of funding for a cash assistance program which sparked Wednesday night’s outrage. It also doesn’t include the minimum wage increase Governor Wolf has been pushing for.

“We need a minimum wage that is going to help people, particularly that is in desperate need of help, since we haven’t had an increase in 10 years,” Democratic vice chair, House Appropriations Committee Representative Ed Gainey said.

“I do not feel that this budget is up to the standard that I would expect. So, while there are some good things in it, there is some troubling things as well,” Philadelphia County Representative Elizabeth Fielder said.

This will mark the second year in arow the budget has passed on time here in Pennsylvania.