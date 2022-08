LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A downed tree has closed State Route 92 (SR-92) in Susquehanna County.

According to PennDOT, SR-92 is closed due to a downed tree, caught in wires, from the intersection of the Milford and Owego Turnpike to the intersection of Franklin Road in Lenox Township, Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: 511PA

PennDOT says the road will remain closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA.