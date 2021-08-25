State Route 3017 in Wayne County closed, Lake Henry Road detour in place

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 3017 (Lake Henry Road) in Salem Township, is closed to make emergency repairs to a failed pipe. The approximate date and time of reopening is Friday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m.

The detour will be as follows:

From Route 348:

  • Continue Straight on Route 348 East  for 1 mile;
  • Turn Left onto Maplewood Road;
  • Continue on Maplewood Road for 2.4 miles; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Maplewood Road and Lake Henry Road.

To Route 348:

  • Turn Left onto Maplewood Road;
  • Continue on Maplewood Road for 2.4 miles; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Route 348 and Maplewood Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.

