State Route 3017 in Wayne County closed, Lake Henry Road detour in place

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Route 3017 (Lake Henry Road) in Salem Township, is closed to make emergency repairs to a failed pipe. The approximate date and time of reopening is Friday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m.
The detour will be as follows:
From Route 348:
- Continue Straight on Route 348 East for 1 mile;
- Turn Left onto Maplewood Road;
- Continue on Maplewood Road for 2.4 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Maplewood Road and Lake Henry Road.
To Route 348:
- Turn Left onto Maplewood Road;
- Continue on Maplewood Road for 2.4 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Route 348 and Maplewood Road.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.