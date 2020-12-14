State Route 11 in Moosic open with lane restriction after crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Route 11 in Moosic has lane restrictions in place after a crash Monday morning near Hollenback Street.

PPL, Verizon and Pennsylvania American Water were all present on-scene. One lane of Birney Avenue will be shut down for repairs.

Moosic Police Chief Richard Janesko tells Eyewitness News the accident resulting in this scene was a single-vehicle losing control due to, what the officer on scene described as bald tires.

No injuries resulted from the crash. PPL noted rolling blackouts may occur in the area as repairs are made.