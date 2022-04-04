LANESBORO TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A major highway in Susquehanna County will be closed for repairs until May 2022.

According to PennDOT State Route 1009 (SR 1009) in Lanesboro Township, Susquehanna County will be closed to make slope stabilization repairs.

There is a detour, coming from the north:

Head south on SR 1009 (S. Main Street);

Turn left onto PA-171 S;

Turn left onto SR 1004 (Little Ireland Road);

Continue onto SR 4012 (Shadigee Creek Road); and

Detour ends at SR 4039 (Starrucca Creek Road)

Coming from the south the detour is:

Starting at SR 4039 (Starrucca Creek Road);

Continue onto SR 4012 (Shadigee Creek Road);

Turn left onto SR 1004 (Little Ireland Road);

Turn left onto PA-171 S; and

Detour Ends on SR 1009 S. Main Street

The estimated date of the road reopening is in May of 2022. Drivers can always check up to date road conditions at PA511.