DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Representative Jim Haddock is scheduled to host a public “Scam and Fraud Prevention Seminar” in January in Luzerne County.

State Rep. Haddock in cooperation with the Duryea Police Department and neighborhood “Crimewatch” groups throughout the district, will be hosting a “Scam and Fraud Prevention Seminar” on Thursday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Elementary School, 125 Stephenson Street, Duryea, Luzerne County, 18642.

Anyone is welcome to attend as State Rep. Haddock and his staff will also be available to provide attendants with information on state and government-related programs and services.

For more information, contact Rep. Haddock’s District Office at 570-655-4883.