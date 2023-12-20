EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State Rep. Jim Haddock announced that $4.3 million in water and sewer grants were awarded on Tuesday for projects throughout his legislative district in parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

I would like to thank the Commonwealth Financing Authority for approving these funds and state Sen. Marty Flynn for supporting their approval because they will allow important upgrades to be implemented and ensuring proper sewer treatment and drainage. Without the financial assistance directed to our area from the state, some of these projects would not have been possible or may have required the municipalities to seek loans to complete them.” Representative Haddock, D-Lackawanna/Luzerne Counties

Haddock said H20 Program grants were awarded to:

West Pittston Borough – $2.6 million to rehabilitate and separate a storm and sewer line.

Dalton Sewer Authority – $500,000 for a wastewater treatment plant upgrade in LaPlume Township.

Additionally, small sewer and water program grants were provided to:

Pittston Township – $384,336 for improvements to the stormwater system located on Parnell Street.

Pittston Township Sewer Authority – $140,100 for sanitary sewer conveyance system upgrades in Pittston Township.

Pittston City – $299,150 to install a new sanitary sewer on Willow Lane.

Laflin Borough – $230,945 to replace cross culverts on a busy borough intersection.

Taylor Borough – $162,885 for a storm sewer replacement project.

Funds distributed through the H20 PA Program provide for single-year or multi-year grants to municipalities or municipal authorities to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater projects.

Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $205.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer, and Storm Water Projects Program.

Funds distributed through the Small Water and Sewer program provide for small water, sewer, and storm system water infrastructure projects. Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $105.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program.