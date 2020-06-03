State reaches COVID-19 testing goal for May, introduces more testing locations

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania has reached its COVID-19 testing goal for the month of May, Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday. The Department of Health achieved its 2 percent testing goal for the month by more than 11 percent, according to the Department.

To expand testing efforts various Walmart and Quest Diagnostics drive-they testing locations across the state will open on June 5. This will allow residents who live in areas with fewer testing sites access to COVID-19 tests.

“We appreciate the hard work done by health systems, pharmacies, FQHCs, medical clinics and other entities that are providing testing for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release. “This goal is just one step in ramping up the state’s testing capabilities and it demonstrates the tremendous progress made to ensure all Pennsylvanians who need to be tested are.”

Testing at five drive-thru sites will begin on June 5. These sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM to test up to 50 registered patients. Registration is required one day in advance. The testing sites that will open on Wednesday include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 63 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2711 Elm Street, Erie, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1015 N Loyalsock Ave, Montoursville, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1275 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA

Additional testing sites will be announced in upcoming days and will be listed on the department’s website.

Tests will be processed by Quest Diagnostics and are provided at no cost to Pennsylvania residents. Testing can be scheduled through the Quest’s patient portal.