EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Thursday that swimming pools and beaches will be open this holiday weekend to welcome visitors.

Fifteen state parks have public pools, and according to the DCNR Secretary, some are opening this Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day.

However, due to labor shortages, six pools will not open until they are properly staffed. These pools are:

Caledonia State Park in Adams County

Codorus State Park in York County

French Creek State Park in Berks County

Lackawanna State Park in Lackawanna County (Will open June 4)

Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County (Will open June 7)

Ryerson Station State Park in Greene County

There are also 35 parks in Pennsylvania where swimming is permitted at designated beaches. Beaches in Pennsylvania have an “open swim” policy meaning you swim at your own risk.