EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to be wary of “Loved One” scams.

According to state police, a “Loved One” scam is when someone fraudulently contacts you by phone and says a loved one, typically a grandchild, is in trouble and currently in jail.

Officials say the scammers might mention specific names and say, “don’t talk to anyone about this, I’m sure it would be embarrassing to your family.”

The scammer will then ask for cash in order for the family member to be released from jail and ask for an address where they can pick up the money.

Investigators released the following tips on avoiding scams: