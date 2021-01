SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Thursday, the City of Scranton is being given an award related to the hit television show 'The Office.'

Stars from the show, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez, will virtually present the Electric City the world's largest 'Dundie' award. The ceremony will take place Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at Scranton City Hall.