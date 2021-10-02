State police charge man with attempted homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man is charged with attempted homicide, after police discovered he planned to murder his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Clayton Leroy Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, was arrested on September 22nd after State police discovered his plans to kill his ex-girlfriend.  

Officials revealed Knorr’s ex-girlfriend was set to testify against him in court on the 23rd in another ongoing matter.  Police also state Knorr planned to arrange her murder to look like a drug overdose.  

Knorr is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail. His hearing is scheduled for October 10th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos