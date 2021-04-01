State Police Troop N announce new Law and Leadership Academy

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop N have announced a new Law and Leadership Academy designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and those individuals in the community seeking a career in law enforcement.

Those enrolled in the program will experience the process of becoming a cadet in a police force academy. The program is a free camp to those accepted.

Those accepted will be introduced to physical training such as running, swimming and marching. Attendees will get a firsthand look into the process of becoming a law enforcement officer.

Deadline to apply is April 16. Any student interested in attending the academy must contact Master Trooper David L. Peters, Program Director (570) 459-3900 ext. 269 or dapeters@pa.gov.

