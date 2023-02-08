EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the investigation of a woman missing from Towanda since 2011.

On Monday, FBI Pittsburg, PSP, and the West Virginia State Police announced that they are offering a $7,000 reward for anyone with information on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller.

Miller has been missing since 2011 and was last seen at Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, PA, where she worked.

Investigators have determined that Miller left work the morning of February 5, 2011, to return home to Towanda, PA in Bradford County.

Police say she was planning a trip to West Virginia with her husband to visit family and reportedly drove a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Troopers stated Miller is from the Philippines and married her husband Kenneth Miller when they met during his deployment with the United State Army.

In early 2000 Miller moved with her husband to West Virginia then in 2010 the two moved to Towanda.

PSP are actively investigating to find Miller’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Miranda Musick at 570-265-2186.