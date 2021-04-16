State Police still searching for Hazleton murder suspect

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police in Hazleton are still searching for Giovanni Morales Jr. who is wanted in connection to a June 2020 homicide in West Hazleton.

Police say Morales Jr. is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, investigators believe he fled back to the New York metropolitan area.

Morales Jr. was said to be staying with the victim, Jonathon Hernandez. On June 26, 2020, their supervisor had not heard from Hernandez. The supervisor called the property owner who found Hernandez on the floor with physical trauma to his face and blood on him and around the apartment, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PA State Police at 570-459-3890 or the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office at 570-825-1674.