PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre are seeking information on a man they say was involved in a simple assault.

Police say 29-year-old Deshawn Boone from Dunmore is wanted for simple assault, criminal mischief and other violations from an incident that happened in Plains Township on July 16.

Anyone with information on Boone’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Wilkes Barre at 570-821-4110.