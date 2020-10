STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg say they are searching for 57-year-old Alfred Cabral who is 5′ 7″, 147 lbs. and bald with brown eyes who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Example of the make and model of vehicle Cabral was last seen driving, however not the actual vehicle.

He was last seen driving a black 2016 Toyota 4Runner with PA registration KSS9378 in the area of Easton, PA early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.