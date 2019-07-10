State Police Seek Information on an Attempted Bank Robbery

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police in Dunmore asking for the public’s help in an attempted bank robbery investigation.

State Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Elmhurst Township. The incident occurred Wednesday morning at 8:23 at the NBT Bank located at 207 State Route 435, Elmhurst Township

According to State Police an unknown individual attempted to make entry into the NBT Bank.

Employees were inside the building however, the lobby was not open to the public.

After multiple attempts the actor was unsuccessful on getting into the bank, the person left the scene in a southern direction, towards the Fairview Memorial Park cemetery, on foot.

State Police released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for.

The person is described as having a tall thin athletic build with light toned skin and was wearing a BDU, tactile style pant, a dark hooded jacket, a dark ski mask and black and gray gloves with red accents.

They also had a dark colored backpack and was holding what appeared to be a dark colored pistol in their left hand.

If anyone has any information on this crime please contact the PSP Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156.