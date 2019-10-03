State Police Seek Information in I-84 Windshields Struck by BB’s

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Blooming Grove –PSP Blooming Grove are investigating multiple instances of windshields struck by BB’s in the construction zones on SR 84.

According to State Police on September 27, two vehicles were struck while traveling westbound on SR 84 between mile markers 20-26.

Based on investigative efforts of the State Police it is believed that the projectiles are being shot or thrown from a moving vehicle in the opposing lane of travel.

The State Police are asking the motoring public to be aware of their surroundings while traversing Route 84.

They ask that you call 911 immediately if you believe that your vehicle has been struck and pull off in a safe location to await police response.

Anyone with information please call the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks, 570-226-5718.