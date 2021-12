TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy missing from Tamaqua.

According to state police, Nathan Fulmer of Hickory Lane in Tamaqua was last seen with a blue/orange mountain bike carrying 2 book bags, filled with clothes.

Anyone with information regarding Fulmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police Frackville at (570) 874-5300