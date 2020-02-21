State Police searching for missing man in Wayne County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your assistance in locating the whereabouts of Simon Phillips of Bigelow Lake Road, in Mount Pleasant Township.

Mr. Phillips is black male, 79 years old, in good health but suffers from the onset of dementia.

Phillips was last seen at Arlo’s Store on Thursday at around 5:22pm putting gas in his vehicle.



He was wearing a full camouflage suit and hat with sunglasses. He was driving a silver 2002

Toyota Highlander bearing PA Registration KJP-6940, which has a missing front bumper cover.



If anyone comes in contact with Simon Phillips or his vehicle, please call the Pennsylvania State

Police Honesdale Barracks at 570-253-7126.