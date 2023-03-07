MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police of Montoursville is looking for a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday night.

Troopers say 63-year-old Genevieve Ricker, a white woman with grey hair and brown eyes standing five feet and 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, was last seen at about 1:00 p.m.

Ricker was last seen in the area of Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County on March 7 wearing a green and white crew neck sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to State Police.

Officials believe Ricker may be confused or at special risk of injury.

If you have information that could lead authorities to find Ricker, call 911 or call the Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.