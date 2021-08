HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a missing Hazle Township man.

Police say Joseph Michael Puza, 49, is described as a white man with blonde, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and black Skechers sneakers.

They say he is known to walk the railroad and haul roads of the Jeddo Coal Company in Hazle Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Tirko at 570-459-3890.