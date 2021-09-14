State police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed a Tannersville woman

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Tannersville woman last Thursday.

On September 9, officials responded to the call at approximately 10:13 a.m. in the area of I-78 West at mile marker 58 in Allentown.

The Lehigh County Coroner states Barbara Ann Lutz, 59, of Tannersville, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

According to PSP, Lutz was the passenger of the car that was struck.

The vehicle currently of interest in the investigation is a maroon Subaru Forester or Outback. It was last seen traveling north on Lehigh Street in Allentown.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at (610)-395-1438 and provide the reference number: PA21-1236419.