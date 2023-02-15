GREEN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police a currently searching for a possibly armed suspect in connection to a robbery.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on February 6 a robbery occurred in Chester Hill, Clearfield County.

The suspect in the robbery was last seen on foot after crashing his car in Greene Township, Clinton County on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m., PSP said.

Police are describing the suspect as a 5’9 white man, who weighs around 170 lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color t-shirt.

Troopers believe the suspect is armed. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lamar immediately at 570-726-6000.