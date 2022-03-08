State police search for suspected bank robber in Snyder County

UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a suspect they say was involved in robbing Northumberland National Bank.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Selinsgrove say on February 26, around 11:49 a.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Northumberland National Bank in Union Township.

Investigators stated the suspect passed a note on a manila folder to the teller, instructing them to fill the folder with money and no one would get hurt. The suspect then fled the scene on Main Street.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male, about 5’ 9” to 6’ ft tall wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a Rohrer bus company logo, black face covering, black sunglasses, navy pants and dark Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selinsgrove PSP station at (570) 374-8145.