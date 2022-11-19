HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning.

According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am.

Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and brandished a firearm. The cashier placed money into an orange bag that was brought to the scene by the man.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5 ft., 10in tall and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray sweatshirt with light blue “Aero 1987” lettering, a black mask and black Nike gloves.

State Police ask that any person with information contact Trooper Jamesan Keeler at the PSP Montoursville Station at 570-368-5700.