SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County are searching for a 75-year-old woman who has been missing for four days.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29 and has not been seen by anyone since.

PSP states Sherrick may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police describe her as a white female, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs., with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Leona Sherrick

Anyone with information on Sherrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.