OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Olyphant.

According to officials Ireland Chalk was last seen on Sunday just before 4:00 in the afternoon riding her bike in the area of Spring Street in Dunmore.

Police say Chalk was last seen wearing blue pants and a white tank top, her bike is described as being teal in color with a white seat. Authorities say Chalk is 5’5″ around 115 lbs, has blue eyes and black hair.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Police believe that she may be at special risk of harm or injury. If anyone has seen Chalk they are asked to call 911 or Dunmore police at 570-343-0851 immediately.