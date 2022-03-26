MILTON, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania State Police Milton are searching for David Hood.

Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Hood, 59, is described as a white male 5’09” tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.

Hood was last seen in the area of Park Road, Union Township, Union County, on March 26th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 AM. Police believe this individual may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Hood is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police, Milton Station, at (570) 524-2662.