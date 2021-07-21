State Police search for man after drug delivery death

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody and police are searching for another after a December 2020 drug sale left one person dead.

According to PSP Stroudsburg, an arrest warrant has been issued for Korey Jordan Ball, 36, of East Stroudsburg and Blairstown, New Jersey.

Police say Ball and John Martin Quinn of East Stroudsburg sold heroin/fentanyl to a 53-year-old woman in December 2020 then broke into her home to cover up the evidence of the drug delivery while the woman laid on the floor deceased.

Quinn was taken into custody on July 20, 2021. Police are still searching for Ball.

Ball is described as a 36-year-old, white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Ball’s whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.