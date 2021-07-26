State Police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Schuylkill County

MAHAHNOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the results of a sobriety checkpoint conducted this past Friday.

On July 23, from approximately 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday morning state police conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Mahanoy Township.

Police report 86 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoint in total. Of those vehicles, three resulted in DUI arrests.

There were also 10 summary traffic situations issued and 11 written warnings given out, police say. According to reports, one individual was also incarcerated as a result of a warrant.

State police say the goal of sobriety checkpoints is to reduce the number of drug and alcohol-related crashes and injuries.