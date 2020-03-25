State Police release non-life-sustaining business enforcement totals

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police released data on actions taken on March 24th against non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations. Enforcement began on Monday, March 23rd.

A map of counties covered by each troop is available at psp.pa.gov.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Municipal Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses and information for businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.