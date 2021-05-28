State police prioritize safety this Memorial Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After Memorial Day 2020 was spent primarily in quarantine, almost everyone who gets the chance will be out; and state troopers will be ready.

With a return to more normalcy amid the pandemic, state police will be out in full force.



Their annual weekend enforcement kicked off yesterday with checking car seat installation and will roll into high gear with the travel.

More manpower, DUI checkpoints, and everything that comes with making sure the unofficial start of the summer kicks off as safe as possible.

Talking with Troop P’s Deanna Piekanski, it’s the tips you’ve heard since drivers ed that will help keep the community safe over the holiday weekend.

“The things that I’ve been going over safety tips, people should know when they’re learning how to drive, they should use it over all the years, have somebody available that you can call. Don’t think oh I’m okay, I’m just a buzz. You don’t want to buzz drive here. We want people to enjoy the weekend the holiday weekend but have a good time,” Piekanski says.

All the standard tips apply; give yourself plenty of time, have a plan, and be vigilant out on the roads.

There’s an extra emphasis on safety as the state’s new move over law and many others will be hevaily enforced this weekend.

With people itching to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend after the past year, the uptick in travel will be no surprise, but neither will be those extra eyes on the road making sure it’s done as safely as possible.