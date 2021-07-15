State police: Pattern of mailbox theft in rural Monroe County cities

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that over the past several weeks, there have been numerous thefts from mailboxes in multiple Monroe County cities.

Alleged thieves have been approaching mailboxes in Stroudsburg, Saylorsburg and Brodheadsville shortly after U.S. Postal Service carriers place the mail in the box, the police say. The individuals have been removing contents from the mailbox and keeping items of value, including: credit cards, gift cards and merchandise before dumping the unwanted mail along the roadway, according to police.

PSP say that “unwanted” mail has been found several miles away from where the mail was delivered.

They advise If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately. And if you see something suspicious, contact 911 and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.