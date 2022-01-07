State police: Man charged with terroristic threats for road rage incident

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he threatened an off-duty officer with a pistol during a road rage indecent.

According to the Pennyslnvia State Police (PSP), an off-duty officer, Trooper Michael Lohman, was driving on Keystone Industrial Park Drive Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. when he came upon a Volkswagen Golf.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, James Pennachio, was waving his hand at Trooper Lohman motioning him to come up. Both cars continued onto O’Neil Highway when again Pennachio waved his hands and middle finger at the Trooper, according to the affidavit.

The report stated Trooper Lohman pulled up on the right lane and looked over at Pennachio who was holding a semi-automatic pistol in his right hand, Pennacchio motioned the Trooper to approach his vehicle.

Trooper Lohman reported the incident to 911 and followed Pennachio until Scranton police arrived.

Police conducted interviews with Pennachio and the passenger of the vehicle who told police that Pennachio waved his gun because Trooper Lohma was driving too close behind them.

According to the criminal complaint, Pennachio admitted to buying the gun a few months ago but does not have a permit to carry it.

State Police are charging Pennachio with firearms carried without a license and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.