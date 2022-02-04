State Police arrest suspect in Lycoming County shooting investigation

PORTER TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a suspect in a Lycoming County shooting that left one person injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 1:26 p.m., multiple gunshots were reported on Vilas Drive, where a victim was struck by the shots.

Investigators say once troopers arrived on the scene they determined the actor had fled. But, a description given of the suspect, led to him being taken into custody by troopers.

State Police are continuing the investigation into the shooting, no further details were provided at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.

