NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are looking to identify the two people pictured below for allegedly stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise.

The two individuals pictured above are accused of stealing $1,635.45 worth of merchandise from a North Manheim Township CVS according to state police.

Investigators said the pair entered the CVS in the 200 block of Pottsville Street on October 12 and stole various items.

State police said the two left the store in a white sedan.

Pennsylvania State Police ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the two in the pictures above to call them at (570)754-4600.