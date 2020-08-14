State police looking for suspects who stole $36,000 worth of cellphones from Schuylkill County mall

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary at the Cressona Mall on August 7.

State Police say at 5:15 a.m. two men forced their way into the back of the Swit Sports memorabilia store. The men smashed a glass door to enter the mall and a large glass window to get into the Verizon store inside of the mall.

The men stole multiple cell phones from the Verizon store. State Police say the total value of merchandise stolen was $36,459.

The suspects fled the area, possibly in a black sedan driven by a third suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the PSP Schuylkill Haven barracks at 570-754-4600.