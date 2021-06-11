State police looking for suspect who broke into Susquehanna County gun shop

GREAT BEND BOROUGH, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police in Susquehanna County are continuing to attempt to identify a suspect involved in an October 2020 burglary of a gun and ammo store.

Police say the suspect broke the glass front door of Pennsylvania Guns & Ammo on Main Street in Great Bend Borough on October 3.





The suspect allegedly took a PMS Panther Arms SBR AR 15 style CO2 BB gun flat dark earth color, one black 22 caliber German sports gun blue line solutions AK47 long rifle serial number BL51021, three 30 round AR style P-magazines, one black Glock pistol case containing two magazines, and one 50 round 9mm Glock drum magazine.

The suspect exited the store using the rear door and fled on foot, police say. A gray sedan, likely a late model Honda Accord was observed on surveillance cameras in a nearby parking lot after the crime occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gibson Station at 570-465-3154.