State Police looking for suspect in fatal crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 at the location of the 151B exit.

The dispatch had reported a man in the roadway.

Once on scene police discovered 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez Moya had been struck by a vehicle that had fled from the scene.

Officials say Moya was pronounced dead on the scene, no life-saving measures were taken by medical personal due to the severity of the injuries.

Police believe the evidence on scene indicates that the vehicle is likely a semi-truck and trailer configuration and is believed to have traveled West after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Wychock at the Hazleton Barracks (570) 459-3890.