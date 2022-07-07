CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for an unknown male who, they say, stole a tractor worth over $4,000.

According to police, a tractor was stolen from the Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville on Saturday between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Police say the actor cut through some heavy metal wire and a wheel lock and then drove the tractor away.

The lawn tractor is valued at $4,400. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the theft contact Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge.