State Police looking for missing girl in Schuylkill County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from North Union Township.

Police say Baylee Rose Miller left her residence on Buck Mountain Road around 6:00pm on Wednesday, to go to Walmart in Hazleton and failed to come back home.

Miller is a Hazleton Area High School student and is described as 5’3″, blue/green eyes, long brown hair, and her head is shaved on the left side above her ear.

She was last seen wearing red shorts and a rainbow colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville at (570) 874-5300.